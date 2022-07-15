Azerbaijan boosts electricity production by 2.3 pct in 1H2022

15 July 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 2.3 percent or 315.6 million kWh, bringing the volume to 13.5 billion kWh in January-June 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

During the reporting period, thermal power plant electricity generation increased by 110.3 million kWh to 12.3 billion kWh. In the first half of the year, electricity production from other renewable energy sources amounted to 1.1 billion kWh with an increase of 205.3 million kWh or 21.4 percent.

Electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants increased by 199.3 million kWh to 970.6 million kWh. Meanwhile, electricity generation from other sources increased by 6 million kWh to 192.1 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 46.8 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 30.7 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 114.6 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 12.1 billion kWh of electricity production (including 11.2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 899.6 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 210.9 million kWh (including 120.4 million kWh at thermal power plants, 62.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 28.3 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig OJSC's wind power plants was 32.7 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 1.1 billion kWh.

In the first six months of the year, electricity imports amounted to 71.1 million kWh, while exports to 664.1 million kWh.

Additionally, in June 2022, the country's electricity production amounted to 2.2 billion kWh, export to 126.2 million kWh with imports to 10.8 million kWh.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz