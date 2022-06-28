Azerbaijan, U.S. mull establishing new contacts between business circles

28 June 2022 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and U.S. have discussed the possibility of establishing new contacts between the two countries' business circles, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, who is on a working visit to the United States, with the Alhambra-U.S. Chamber Co-founder and Managing partner Anjum Malik.

During the meeting, the parties discussed possible cooperation between the chamber and the agency. They also exchanged views on supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Azerbaijan and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1992. The two countries work to promote European energy security, expand trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and U.S. amounted to $517.5 million in 2021.

