TRACECA predicts significant increase in containerized cargo on Azerbaijani section of Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor - TRACECA National Secretary [PHOTO/VIDEO]

7 June 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan is ready for a sharp increase in the flow of transit cargo, Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA Rufat Bayramov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, TRACECA predicts that in the current geopolitical situation, container cargo transportation from China to Europe and back through the territory of Azerbaijan will grow three to five times in 2022 compared to previous years.

Bayramov noted that today the potential of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure has not yet been fully involved.

"For example, the Baku International Sea Port handled about five million tons of cargo last year, while its infrastructure allows it to handle up to 15 million tons, including 100,000 TEU containers. At the same time, the second phase of expanding the port's throughput capacity to 25 million tons of cargo and 500,000 TEU containers has been started. Work to expand the infrastructure will be carried out in stages, in accordance with the growth of cargo traffic", Bayramov said.

He stressed that the opening of communications in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will help attract the flow of goods through the territory of Azerbaijan.