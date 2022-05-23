Azerbaijani currency rates for May 23
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of May 23, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.8004 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA).
The manat rate in relation to world currencies on May 23:
|
Currencies
|
Official exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1,8004
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1,2045
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0,0143
|
100 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
0,6186
|
1 Brazil real
|
BRL
|
0,3483
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0,4628
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0,1076
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0,1339
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0,0732
|
1 Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
0,2033
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0,2543
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0,2419
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0,588
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0,2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0,0219
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,1324
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0,0116
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0,004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0,1716
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,7491
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0,5071
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,3275
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,5495
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0,004
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0,021
|
100 Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
0,1124
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0,3872
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0,0856
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0,0894
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0,093
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0,1755
|
100 Uzbek soum
|
UZS
|
0,0153
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0,3891
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0,0279
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,2353
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0,4532
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2,2855
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0,1066
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
0,0573
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0,1361
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0,4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvna
|
UAH
|
0,0578
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,334
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1,0971
--