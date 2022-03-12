By Trend

Prices for lumber have increased in Azerbaijan as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, Real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

Thus, the price of a cubic meter of lumber, which is considered one of the main constructions materials, has increased by 30 manats ($17) to 480 manat ($282) as compared to 450 manat ($264) prior to the events in Ukraine.

Local entrepreneurs reported that due to the ongoing conflict, the import volume of lumber has gone down and the main reason for the rise in prices for building materials is the depreciation of the Russian ruble.

"Entrepreneurs involved in the sale of building materials in Russia, due to the depreciation of the ruble, are reducing supplies. This situation also affects Azerbaijan. High demand against the backdrop of lower imports leads to higher prices. In addition to wood, prices for roofing materials, flooring, iron and products from it, fittings are also expected to go up," Osmanli said.

