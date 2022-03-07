|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0186 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.8905 manat.
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0049 manat and amounted to 0.016 manat per ruble.
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1214. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0022 manat.
