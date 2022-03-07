By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 21 1.7 Feb. 28 1.7 Feb. 22 1.7 Mar. 1 1.7 Feb. 23 1.7 Mar. 2 1.7 Feb. 24 1.7 Mar. 3 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Mar. 4 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0186 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.8905 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 21 1.9319 Feb. 28 1.8950 Feb. 22 1.9211 Mar. 1 1.9039 Feb. 23 1.9257 Mar. 2 1.8908 Feb. 24 1.9115 Mar. 3 1.8867 Feb. 25 1.9075 Mar. 4 1.8764 Average weekly 1.9195 Average weekly 1.8905

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0049 manat and amounted to 0.016 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 14 0.0222 Feb. 28 0.0157 Feb. 15 0.0213 Mar. 1 0.0163 Feb. 16 0.0216 Mar. 2 0.0155 Feb. 17 0.0197 Mar. 3 0.0171 Feb. 18 0.0200 Mar. 4 0.0155 Average weekly 0.0209 Average weekly 0.0160

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1214. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0022 manat.