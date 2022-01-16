16 January 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
303
By Trend
Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 60 percent, Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Agro Research Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend .
Fikratzade stressed that Azerbaijan annually produces an average of two million tons of wheat.
“Some 1.3-1.4 million tons of wheat are imported per year,” director of the Agro Research Center added. “Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 59-60 percent. The index of wheat import for flour production is just over 40 percent.”
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz