The Azerbaijani Labour and Social Protection Ministry electronically controls through its "electronic labor contract" subsystem that the amount of wages in employment contracts is not lower than the minimum wage (AZN 300 - $176), the ministry has reported.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said that the minimum wage in Azerbaijan made up AZN 130 in early 2019 and that it has grown 2.3 times and had reached AZN 300 over the past three years.

It notes that the department will take all necessary measures to ensure that the minimum wage of local workers is not less than AZN 300.

“All information on labor contracts, as well as on amendments or termination of contracts is contained in the 'electronic labor agreement' subsystem, which allows one to remotely monitor these processes," said Babayev.

It should be noted that the minimum monthly wage was set at 300 manats ($176) under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 1, 2022.

As reported earlier, the State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry provided jobs for 77,640 unemployed and job seekers in 2021. Some 491 people were attracted to the wage co-financing program, 988 people to vocational training courses, and 1,886 people to vocational counseling services. Unemployment insurance payments were received by 3,734 people.

