The fourth Azerbaijan Trade House has been opened in China’s Jiangxi city, the Economy Ministry has reported.

During the opening event, Azerbaijan's trade representative to China Teymur Nadiroglu briefed on economic and trade relations between the two countries. He stressed that the trade house will promote cooperation.

Jiangxi's deputy mayor praised the opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House as a significant event, underlining that the city is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Trade House of Azerbaijan, located in an area of 300 square meters, presents about 50 types of domestic products. The trade house was opened with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and the organization of the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China.

The previous three trade houses were opened in 2018, 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Azerbaijan is China’s key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2020, China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.8 billion, with exports accounting for $432.7 million and imports to $1.4 billion.

Azerbaijan has participated in a number of international exhibitions such as the China International Fair for Trade in Services, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition held in China this year.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. The successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

