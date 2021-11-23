By Trend

An auction on placement of bonds of Azerbaijan’s Optimal Electronics LLC has been held at the Baku Stock Exchange, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

At the stock exchange, 2,500 bonds with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each, worth 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million), were placed with a maturity of three years and an annual rate of 12 percent.

This auction for the placement of bonds is the 21st over the past two years.

