Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev has said that the implementation of the “smart village” project is nearing completion in liberated Zangilan region’s Aghali village.

He made the remarks during a business mission of Russian companies for the development of the “smart city” urban infrastructure in Baku on November 17.

"Work on the implementation of 'smart projects' is underway in Karabakh. This work is very important for us. We are already completing the implementation of the 'smart village' project in Zangilan,” he said.

He noted that the work is also being carried out on other liberated territories.

The deputy minister recalled that Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation of its territories, and is creating all conditions for the return of residents there.

Aliyev stated that the active reconstruction is currently underway in Karabakh. He noted that the detailed information about the potential of the liberated territories will be presented today.

Elnur Aliyev added that Azerbaijan is in favor of opening all transport communications in the region.

"We are ready for this. All specialized companies present here will be able to become participants in the implementation of these projects, as well as investors," he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan organized business training within the framework of the “smart village” project in Zangilan region. It was noted that the residents of Zangilan’s Aghali village will be supported in creating micro-business as part of the project. At the initial stage, 22 residents of Zangilan will be involved in the self-employment program. After the completion of the training, the program participants will be provided with the appropriate equipment according to their fields of activity.

The county’s newly-liberated territories will be first where the “smart city” concept - that has long been on the agenda in Azerbaijan - will be implemented.

Azerbaijan has already presented the first pilot project of a “smart village” to be created in the liberated territories, as part of the 2020-2022 National Action Plan. Thus, the first project covers Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, III villages. The project will be implemented mainly on five components - housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture and alternative energy.

Initially, 200 individual houses will be constructed with the use of innovative building materials. In addition, engineering communications and heating systems in the houses will also be created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

