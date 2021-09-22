By Ayya Lmahamad

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF), which will be held in Baku in November 2021, will contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish business cooperation.

The remarks were made at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen.

The meeting was held among representatives of Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Businesses Development and the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen. It was also attended by International Business Forum Vice-President Gazi Misirli.

At the meeting, the parties focused on issues of mutual interest regarding preparations for the business forum.

It was underlined that the forum will contribute to the formation of a multilateral business platform with the participation of business representatives.

On July 6, Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development and International Business Forum have signed a memorandum of understanding to hold the 25th IBF Forum in Baku this year. The memorandum was signed by Agency’s Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and IBF Chairman Erol Yarar.

The forum will be important in terms of the revival of trade and economic partnership and the implementation of new post-COVID-19 initiatives.

The forum is organized to bring together businessmen and government representatives from around the world to develop bilateral trade and economic relations, create sustainable models of cooperation, strengthen investment cooperation and business ties.

Established in 1995 by the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) and held once a year, the IBF organizes a series of panel meetings, country presentations, bilateral meetings and events.

