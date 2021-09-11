By Trend

Commercial banks are responsible for issuing banknotes unsuitable for circulation by ATMs, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

Information about ATMs of the International Bank of Azerbaijan issuing banknotes unsuitable for circulation has recently spread in the media and the Azerbaijani segment of social networks.

All commercial banks, including the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC, were again instructed on taking additional measures in this regard.

In order to maintain the high quality of banknotes in circulation and effectively organize the fight against counterfeiting, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is implementing a "Policy of clean money in circulation".

As part of this policy, commercial banks are constantly required to issue high-quality banknotes processed in automated systems or the corresponding systems of the Central Bank," the CBA said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz