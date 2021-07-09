By Trend
The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 10.2085 manat or $6 (0.33 percent) and made up 3,065.1085 manat or $1,803 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.031 manat or 1.8 cents (0.07 percent) and amounted to 43.9912 manat ($25.88).
The price of platinum went down by 0.0595 manat or 3.5 cents (1.56 percent) and equaled to 1,833.841 manat ($1,078.73).
The price of palladium declined by 54.9865 manat or $32.34 (1.14 percent) and stood at 4,768.772 manat ($2,805.16).
In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 155.1165 manat or $91.24 (4.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.0557 manat or $1.8 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 148.019 manat or $87.07 per ounce (7.5 percent), while palladium decreased by 2.8475 manat or $1.67 (0.1 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold declined by 14.909 manat or $8.77 (0.5 percent), silver grew by 12.0211 manat or $7.97 (37.6 percent), platinum spiked by 380.9785 manat or $267.81 (26.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,478.6175 manat or $858.53 (44.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 9, 2021
|
3,065.1085
|
43.9912
|
1,833.841
|
4,768.772
|
July 8, 2021
|
3,054.9
|
44.0222
|
1,833.9005
|
4,823.7585
|
June 9, 2021
|
3,220.225
|
47.0469
|
1,981.86
|
4,771.6195
|
July 9, 2020
|
3,080.0175
|
31.9701
|
1,452.8625
|
3,290.1545
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
10.2085
|
-0.031
|
-0.0595
|
-54.9865
|
in %
|
0.33
|
-0.07
|
0
|
-1.14
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-155.1165
|
-3.0557
|
-148.019
|
-2.8475
|
in %
|
-4.8
|
-6.5
|
-7.5
|
-0.1
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-14.909
|
12.0211
|
380.9785
|
1,478.6175
|
in %
|
-0.5
|
37.6
|
26.2
|
44.9
