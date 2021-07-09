By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.2085 manat or $6 (0.33 percent) and made up 3,065.1085 manat or $1,803 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.031 manat or 1.8 cents (0.07 percent) and amounted to 43.9912 manat ($25.88).

The price of platinum went down by 0.0595 manat or 3.5 cents (1.56 percent) and equaled to 1,833.841 manat ($1,078.73).

The price of palladium declined by 54.9865 manat or $32.34 (1.14 percent) and stood at 4,768.772 manat ($2,805.16).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 155.1165 manat or $91.24 (4.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.0557 manat or $1.8 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 148.019 manat or $87.07 per ounce (7.5 percent), while palladium decreased by 2.8475 manat or $1.67 (0.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold declined by 14.909 manat or $8.77 (0.5 percent), silver grew by 12.0211 manat or $7.97 (37.6 percent), platinum spiked by 380.9785 manat or $267.81 (26.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,478.6175 manat or $858.53 (44.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 9, 2021 3,065.1085 43.9912 1,833.841 4,768.772 July 8, 2021 3,054.9 44.0222 1,833.9005 4,823.7585 June 9, 2021 3,220.225 47.0469 1,981.86 4,771.6195 July 9, 2020 3,080.0175 31.9701 1,452.8625 3,290.1545 Change in a day in man. 10.2085 -0.031 -0.0595 -54.9865 in % 0.33 -0.07 0 -1.14 Change in a month in man. -155.1165 -3.0557 -148.019 -2.8475 in % -4.8 -6.5 -7.5 -0.1 Change in a year in man. -14.909 12.0211 380.9785 1,478.6175 in % -0.5 37.6 26.2 44.9

---

