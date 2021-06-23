By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and Al Jazeera Media Institute have discussed prospects of developing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting held with the visiting delegation from Al Jazeera on June 21, the Agency’s Executive Director Ahmed Ismayilov stressed that such visits would contribute to creating a cooperation platform between the parties.

He also noted the importance of bilateral dialogue on defining a new media strategy in Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the importance of the series of seminars organized by the Media Development Agency and ADA University, Al Jazeera Media Institute’s Manager Montaser Maray noted the importance of sharing experience in order to solve the problems existing in the media sphere.

It was stated during the meeting that mutual visits are planned in the future.

Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency was established by Presidential Decree "On Deepening Media Reforms in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated January 12, 2021.

Launched in 2004, Aljazeera Media Institute aims to promote the media industry in the Arab as well as the international world in cooperation with a group of international institutions to deliver training content with high standards.

