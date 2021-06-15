By Trend

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency temporarily restricts the import of live poultry and poultry products from more than 40 countries, Trend reports citing the agency on June 14.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been observed in 54 countries:

# Country The number of foci of the highly pathogenic avian influenza 1 France 677 2 Germany 523 3 Hungary 289 4 South Korea 277 5 Poland 248 6 South Africa 146 7 Egypt 123 8 China 119 9 Iran 100 10 Vietnam 98 11 Denmark 95 12 Sweden 92 13 Russia 80 14 the Netherlands 79 15 Japan 77 16 England 76 17 India 38 18 Ireland 37 19 Estonia 26 20 Belgium 25 21 Latvia 23 22 Israel 21 23 Italy 19 24 Finland 18 25 Norway 14 26 Ukraine 14 27 Lithuania 13 28 Kazakhstan 12 29 Romania 11 30 Czech Republic 10 31 Bulgaria 9 32 Kuwait 9 33 Slovakia 7 34 US 6 35 Indonesia 6 36 Nepal 6 37 Algeria 5 38 Croatia 5 39 Lesotho 5 40 Scotland 4 41 Philippines 3 42 Northern Ireland 3 43 Cambodia 3 44 Australia 3 45 North Korea 3 46 Afghanistan 3 47 Greece 3 48 Iraq 3 49 Wales 3 50 Laos 3 51 Mali 2 52 Saudi Arabia 1 53 Nigeria 1 54 Senegal 1

To protect against this infectious disease, which can penetrate into Azerbaijan, the import of live poultry and poultry products from the following 44 countries has been temporarily banned:

# Country 1 Germany 2 Hungary 3 South Korea 4 China 5 Denmark 6 Poland 7 Vietnam 8 Russia 9 Netherlands 9 Japan 11 India 12 Iran 13 England 14 Ireland 15 Belgium 16 Israel 17 Italy 18 Ukraine 19 France 20 Kazakhstan 21 Romania 22 Czech Republic 23 Bulgaria 24 Slovakia 25 Sweden 26 US 27 Croatia 28 Scotland 29 Lithuania 30 Philippines 31 Northern Ireland 32 Iraq 33 Wales 34 Saudi Arabia 35 Kuwait 36 Cambodia 37 Finland 38 Estonia 39 Afghanistan 40 Nepal 41 Algeria 42 South Africa 43 Mali 44 Lesotho

