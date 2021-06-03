By Trend

Azerbaijan has launched a new online sales platform (www.kobmarket.az) to support entrepreneurs in the online sale and promotion of products, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME).

As the SME Development Agency stated, this portal was created mainly to support the development of micro and small businesses, online sales of products and services of SMEs through a single platform, and their popularization among the general public.

“Entrepreneurs can expand their sales opportunities through an e-commerce portal that provides users with a single payment and delivery service. The registration process is simple, the portal presents various tools that will allow an entrepreneur in the form of reports to track sales for each online store, manage stocks of goods, analyze buyers and other necessary information about sales,” the message said.

In addition to expanding the opportunities for entrepreneurs in the field of online sales, the site will help support the development of online commerce in Azerbaijan, the growth of non-cash payments and the reduction of the shadow economy.

Subjects of micro, small and medium-sized businesses wishing to open an online store must register on the portal, added the message.

---

