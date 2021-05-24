By Ayya Lmahamad

Austrian entrepreneurs are interested in expanding trade with Azerbaijan, Austria Trade Commissioner for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia Georg Karabaczek has said.

Addressing the “Economic development and business opportunities in Azerbaijan and Georgia” webinar last week, Karabaczek stressed the importance of such meetings for expanding relations between business circles. In addition, he noted the cooperation opportunities between the two countries in various fields.

In turn, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Acting Head Yusif Abdullayev spoke about favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and invited Austrian businessmen to use these opportunities.

Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Giorgi Pertalia who was also attending the event, expressed confidence that joint cooperation would be beneficial for businessmen of three countries.

The webinar was organized by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the end of the webinar, presentations were made on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and Georgia, questions of interest to Austrian businessmen were answered and discussions were held.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria amounted to $19.3 million in January-April 2021. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.9 million, while import to $17.4 million.

