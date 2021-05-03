By Trend

The process of creating modern infrastructure continues at an accelerated pace in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

Currently, the International Airport in Fuzuli and the 'Victory Road' to Shusha are being built.

The film crew of Trend’s Karabakh bureau viewed the construction work on the spot, met with the direct executors of the project and experts, inquired about the details of the construction.

Representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Valeh Amiraslanov told Trend that about 450 people are involved in the construction of the airport in Fuzuli.

“The construction of the runway, apron, access roads, terminal and auxiliary buildings is currently underway. The runway, air navigation, water and power supply systems, the airport control tower will be built by September 5th. All construction work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021,” Amirasalnov said.

Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov, who visited the construction site, told Trend that the airport under construction in Fuzuli is one of the important infrastructure projects for the development of the region.

According to the MP, the airport will be connected by road with the Zangezur corridor, which will become part of the East-West transport corridor.

MP noted that the construction of the 'Victory Road' to Shusha is also ongoing.

“Citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign tourists will be able to visit Shusha through the airport in Fuzuli. As for cargo transportation, the potential of the liberated territories is very large. These projects will play an exceptional role in the export of non-oil sector products abroad,” Bayramov said.

As for the 'Victory Road' to Shusha, one of the project executors, Bulent Mersin, said that the construction of its 17-kilometer section is currently underway.

“This section of the road will pass through the center of Fuzuli, and its width here will be 15 meters, and then it will narrow to 11 meters. Two bridges will be built on this site and a drainage system will be created,” Mersin said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz