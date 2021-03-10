By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC's affiliate ADY Express LLC transported grain and wheat bran from Russia to Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, 780 tons of grain in 13 covered wagons were sent from Tatarskaya station of Russia (West-Siberian railway).

Besides, 480 tons of wheat bran in eight grain-carrying wagons were sent from Shadrinsk station (South-Ural railway).

“After passing through Yalama station on the Russian-Azerbaijani border the goods were delivered to Azerbaijan’s Boyuk-Kesik and then to Akhalkalaki station in Georgia. After their transshipment, the train with the goods was sent to Kars, Turkey,” said the source.

The train carrying grain cargo, covering a distance of 4,745 km, and a train with wheat bran – 4,054 km arrived at the destination.

“The cargo transportation was carried out by ADY Express LLC with its partners – RJD Logistics (Russia), GR Logistics (Georgia), and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey),” added the source.

“By BTK it’s possible to carry out uninterrupted transportation of small volumes of cargo. Previously ship-owners had to wait for the ship to be loaded at the port of Novorossiysk to ship the cargo to Turkey, which required additional costs. The transportation of goods by BTK reduces transit time by 2 times. Cargo owners plan to regularly send such cargo to Turkey via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars,” added the source.

