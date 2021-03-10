By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 10, with the exception of palladium, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 41.5905 manat or $24.46 (1.45 percent), amounting to 2,913.052 manat or $1.71, and an ounce of silver - by 0.761 manat or 44 cents (1.77 percent) - to 43.862 manat or $25.8. The cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 14.1185 manat or $8.3 (0.72 percent) and amounted to 1,975.689 manat or $1,162, and an ounce of palladium decreased by 35.853 manat or $21.09 (0.91 percent) - to 3,920.081 manat or $23.05.

In monthly terms, an ounce of gold fell by 219.5635 manat or $129 (7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.6803 manat or $1.57 (5.8 percent). The cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 79.526 manat or $46.7 (3.9 percent), and an ounce of palladium - by 38.199 manat or $22.47 (1 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 83.9205 manat or $49.36 (3 percent), silver - by 14.8767 manat or $8.75 (51.3 percent), platinum - by 480.3095 manat or $282.5 (32.1 percent), and palladium fell by 362.831 manat or $213.4 (8.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 10, 2021 2,913.052 43.862 1,975.689 3,920.081 March 9, 2021 2,871.4615 43.101 1,961.5705 3,955.934 Feb. 10, 2021 3,132.6155 46.5423 2,055.215 3,958.28 March 10, 2020 2,829.1315 28.9853 1,495.3795 4,282.912 Change in a day: in man. 41.5905 0.761 14.1185 -35.853 in % 1.45 1.77 0.72 -0.91 Change in a month in man. -219.5635 -2.6803 -79.526 -38.199 in % -7 -5.8 -3.9 -1 Change in a year in man. 83.9205 14.8767 480.3095 -362.831 in % 3 51.3 32.1 -8.5

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz