The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the world's leading McKinsey & Company signed the documents in connection with the project being implemented in accordance with the Corporate Strategy 2030 agreement, the Azerbaijan Railways company told Trend.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways company Javid Gurbanov stressed during the online conference that as a result of great attention to the railway sector and ongoing reforms, the company's financial obligations have been optimized.

"The work has already begun to upgrade the railway infrastructure and rolling stock," Gurbanov added. "The operational efficiency is increasing."

"The steps are being taken in big state structures of the country to improve corporate governance," chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways company said. "We welcome joint efforts in the development of the railway sector of our country."

"The creation of a train route towards Nakhchivan will expand the possibilities of influencing regional transport flows and open new opportunities in the transport sector," Gurbanov said.

During the online conference, the parties discussed the issues of increasing the commercial potential of the Azerbaijan Railways company and attracting global cargo, as well as the impact of the socio-economic processes occurring in the region on the railway sector.

