By Trend

The main priority of the Azerbaijani State Tax Service for 2021 is to support and stimulate the domestic market, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, Acting Head of the Service Orkhan Nazarli said.

Nazarli made the remark during an online conference entitled "Tax system in the post-pandemic period", Trend reports on Feb. 12.

“The investment orientation of the tax legislation will be one of the main tasks of the Azerbaijani State Tax Service this year,” the deputy's head added.

"We plan to continue the fight against the shadow economy and support the formation of a healthy competitive environment,” Nazarli added. “All cash registers in Azerbaijan will be replaced by new generation cash registers by the end of 2022. Currently, more than 23,000 electronic cash registers of the new generation have been installed in retail and public catering facilities throughout the country."

“The "ADV geri al" project, which is being implemented, has arisen the interest in non-cash payments,” the deputy head said. “Some 33.4 million manat ($19.6 million) were returned to citizens within this project in 2020.”

"More than 900,000 users have been registered on the www.edvgerial.az website," Nazarli said.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Acting Head of the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli, MPs, experts, and entrepreneurs are participating in the event.

