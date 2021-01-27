By Trend

Anglo Asian Mining plc, the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan, will pay out a special dividend of 1.5 cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, Trend reports citing the company.

This special dividend rewards shareholders for their continued support whilst maintaining sufficient cash reserves to develop its portfolio of assets and pursue any potential future opportunities, particularly in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

A special dividend, in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020, of 1.5 cents per ordinary share will be paid gross on 11 March 2021 to shareholders that are on the shareholders record at the record date of 12 February 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 11 February 2021. All dividends will be paid in cash and a scrip dividend or other dividend reinvestment plan will not be offered by the company.

The dividend will be payable in pounds sterling. The dividend will be converted to pounds sterling using the average of the sterling closing mid-price using the exchange rate published by the Bank of England at 16:00 GMT each day from the 15 to 19 February 2021.

Anglo Asian Mining plc is a gold, copper and silver producer in Central Asia with a broad portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan.

The company has a 1,962 square kilometre portfolio at its active Gedabek, Gosha and Ordubad contract areas assembled from analysis of historic Soviet geological data and held under a Production Sharing Agreement ("PSA") modelled on the Azerbaijani oil industry.

