Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its trade turnover with Belarus by 37.7 percent, brining the volume to $313.1 million in 2020, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of total turnover, the country’s export to Belarus amounted to $164.9 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $148.2 million. By comparison, the mutual trade turnover was $227.2 million in 2019.

It should be noted that Belarus was Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner among CIS countries last year followed by Russia and Ukraine.

Russia remained Azerbaijan's main trade partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover of $2.6 billion. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $7093 million, while import from Russia to $1.9 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3 billion in 2019. Russia was also Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner during the reported period.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $771.5 million during the reported year. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $353 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $418.4 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $807.6 million in 2019.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.4 billion in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $13.7 billion or 56.1 percent, while import to $10.7 billion or 43.8 percent, resulting in the surplus of the $3 billion.

