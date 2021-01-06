By Trend

The activity was observed in the housing market in Azerbaijan’s Baku city last month, but it did not affect the prices, Azerbaijani real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend on Jan. 6.

“The prices in the primary housing market remained stable,” the expert added. "The prices in the primary housing market are regulated by entrepreneurs, so they remained unchanged."

Osmanli added that the prices are not high in the secondary housing market (within 250,000 manat that’s $147,058).

“Apartment prices relatively dropped, which also did not affect the average cost of apartments,” the expert said. “In general, the situation in the housing market can be regarded as stable.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz