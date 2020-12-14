By Trend

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will present 10 more electronic services by the end of 2020, Head of the ministry’s Electronic Services and Innovations Department Kanan Akbarov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Thus, the number of documents provided online will be brought to 30. This process will continue. Citizens will be able to receive certificates online," said Akbarov.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz