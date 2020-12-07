By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 7, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.469 manat ($5.57) or 0.3 percent, amounting to 3,123.5205 manat ($1,837.3), and an ounce of silver - by 0.0838 manat (4 cents) or 0.2 percent, to 40.8905 manat ($24.05).

The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.539 manat ($2.67) or 0.26 percent and amounted to 1,771.179 manat ($1,041.8), and an ounce of palladium rose by 14.042 manat ($8.26) or 0.35 percent, amounting to 4,005.6335 manat ($2,356.2).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 168.9205 manat ($99.365) or 5.1 percent, per ounce of platinum - increased by 254.575 manat ($149.7) or 16.8 percent, per ounce of silver - decreased by 1.8565 manat ($1.09) or 4.3 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 72.0035 manat ($42.35) or 1.8 percent.

In annual terms, gold rose by 614.992 manat ($361.7) or 24.5 percent, silver - by 12.051 manat ($7.08) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 822.086 manat ($483.5) or 25.8 percent, platinum - by 243.185 manat ($143.05) or 15.9 percent.

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) December 7, 2020 3123,5205 40,8905 1771,179 4005,6335 December 4, 2020 3132,9895 40,9743 1775,718 3991,5915 November 7, 2020 3292,441 42,747 1516,604 4077,637 December 7, 2019 2508,5285 28,8395 1527,994 3183,5475 Daily difference in man. -9,469 -0,0838 -4,539 14,042 in % -0,3 -0,2 -0,26 0,35 Monthly difference In man. -168,9205 -1,8565 254,575 -72,0035 in % -5,1 -4,3 16,8 -1,8 Annual difference in man. 614,992 12,051 243,185 822,086 in % 24,5 41,8 15,9 25,8

