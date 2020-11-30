By Ayya Lmahamad

Argentine companies will cooperate with Azexport portal and Digital Trade Hub, Azertag has reported.

An online conference was held between the Azexport portal of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, the Digital Trade Center and representatives of various Argentine companies.

Representatives of Argentine companies expressed satisfaction with the creation of favorable business environment for local and foreign investors in Azerbaijan.

It was underlined that Argentine companies are interested in exporting certain agricultural products to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and other countries of the region through Azexport portal, using the geographical location of Azerbaijan and business opportunities.

Moreover, during the conference, heads of Azexport portal briefed parties on favorable business environment, noting that the portal achieved great success in a short period of time and created both new and innovative opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Likewise, it was noted that the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan was established to provide cross-border electronic services on the Internet, underlining that using opportunities provided by the Digital Trade Hub, electronic and mobile residents will be able to create and manage the company fully online from Azerbaijan or any other country.

As a result of discussions, it was decided to provide Argentinean entrepreneurs with Azexport and Digital Trade Hub portal online.

Azexport.az was created according to the order signed on September 2016, and provides information about products of Azerbaijani origin, integrates with the most popular electronic trading platforms and makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan is an all-in-one e-trade and e-commerce portal guaranteed by the government. It offers a wide range of useful cross-border e-services for trade facilitation including B2B and B2G services, customs operations between DTH partner countries, online company registration, online bank accounts and much more.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz