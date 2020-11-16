By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan discussed bilateral economic cooperation during an online meeting on November 12.

At the meeting, the ministers noted that trade and economic relations between the two countries are expanding. The parties underlined that Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully implementing energy and transport projects of the regional and international importance.

Moreover, the parties stated that both countries have great potential for cooperation in many economic spheres, including investments, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, trade, education and others.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on the recent significant growth in the volume of transit cargoes transported from Turkey to Asia and back via Azerbaijan. Jabbarov and Pekcan added that joint efforts will be made to further increase cargo transportations.

Jabbarov briefed the parties of the activity of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, underlining that it is an important platform for increasing mutual investments with Turkey.

Likewise, during the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is interested in increasing mutual trade turnover with Turkey. It was stressed that with the start of work of Turkey's trade adviser in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic relations will further expand.

Additionally, Jabbarov thanked his Turkish counterpart and the Turkish people for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position in the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict.

In turn, the Turkish minister congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory, underlining that Turkish companies are interested in investing in Azerbaijan and participating in construction projects on the liberated territories.

Issues related to the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, prospects of development of economic ties, the development of cooperation in the investment, construction, trade, transport and transit and other spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz