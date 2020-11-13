By Ayya Lmahamad

Opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and identification of priority areas in this direction between Azerbaijan and Germany was discussed during an online meeting between the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and German Energy Agency on November 13.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the work done in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan and the current projects implemented.

Moreover, the parties discussed specific measures to be implemented jointly for the development of the relevant area, along with wind and solar energy, bioenergy and geothermal energy.

In addition, the application of active consumer support mechanism, development of small-scale renewable energy systems, energy conservation strategies and cooperation on the preparation of road maps, and the participation of third parties and subordinate bodies in the process of implementing the measures to be identified were discussed.

Likewise, Head of Administration of the Ministry of Energy Zaur Mammadov briefed parties about Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and restoration of the territorial integrity of the country, noting that both energy and regional security will be further strengthened.

The meeting was attended by employees of the Ministry of Energy and Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, as well as senior officials and experts from the German Energy Agency.

Earlier it was reported that Azeraluminium LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and German Achenbach Buschhütten company have signed a preliminary agreement on further expansion of aluminum production in Azerbaijan. The agreement envisages further expansion of aluminum production in the country, diversification of opportunities for sales of its products and application of the latest technologies in production.

The trade turnover between two countries amounted to $626.8 million during the first nine months of the 2020. Out of total turnover, export amounted to $211.8 billion, while import to $414.9 million.

