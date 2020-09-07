By Ayya Lmahamad

Agriculture amounts to the main part of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector and this industry has been growing in recent years.

Azerbaijan exported 148,832 tons of tomatoes worth $162.3 million in the first half of 2020, which is 15.1 percent more than compared to the same period in 2019.

The main importer of Azerbaijani tomatoes in the reporting period was Russia with 146,235 tons of imports worth $161.1 million. Thus, Russia accounted to 98.3 percent of the country’s total tomatoes export.

Moreover, export of tomatoes to Russia increased in quantitative terms by 14.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Likewise, 2,262 tons of tomatoes worth $986,520 were exported to Ukraine in the first seven month of 2020.

Azerbaijan’s largest importers of Azerbaijani tomatoes were the United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 174,548 tons of tomatoes worth $189.2 million in 2019 with Russia being the main importer (172,876 tons worth $188.5 million).

Moreover, Azerbaijan increased import of chocolate in quantitative and value terms by 12.7 and 6.4 percent, respectively. Thus, Azerbaijan imported 9,002 tons of chocolate worth $21.5 million in the first half of 2020.

The main supplier of chocolate to Azerbaijan was Russia with 6,649 tons of chocolate worth $14.4 million and Russia accounted to 73.9 percent of all chocolate import to Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Another major supplier of chocolate to Azerbaijan was Ukraine with 1,020 tons worth $1.8 million and Turkey with 504 tons worth $2.2 million.

Likewise, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 768 tons of chocolate worth $1.7 million. Main exporters of Azerbaijani chocolate during the reporting period were Russia, Georgia, Iraq, Turkey and Yemen.

It should be noted that the volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade.

