By Trend

Another auction on placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was over at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 27, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.

The volume of the issue amounted to 25 million manat ($14.7 million) with a circulation period of 7,200 days and with an interest rate of 3.25 percent.

The total amount of orders was 25 million manat ($14.7 million). The maturity date of the bonds is April 6, 2040.

The underwriter on the placement of mortgage and credit - guarantee bonds is the Pasha Capital investment company.

