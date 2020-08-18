By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan produced construction materials worth AZN 426.7 million ($250.9M) in January-July current year, local media reported with reference to the State Statistics Committee on August 18.

The total production cost of construction materials decreased by 4.8 percent, compared to the same period last year.

However, the country increased the volume of production of construction gypsum by 2.3 times, construction bricks by 19.7 percent and commodity concrete by 6.5 percent.

At the same time, production of cement decreased by 2.7 percent, precast concrete structures by 25.6 percent, construction lime by 37.6 percent, processed marble, travertine, alabaster and their products by 38.6 percent, asphalt by 44.8 percent, and construction blocks and bricks from cement, artificial stone or concrete by 56.7 per cent.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 9,400 tons of hazelnuts and 22,200 tons of apples, worth $57.8 million and $9.3 million, respectively in the first half of 2020.

Likewise, the volume of agriculture production in Azerbaijan during the reporting period amounted to $2.8bn. At the same time, production of passenger cars amounted to 1,074 units in Azerbaijan in January-July 2020.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.

Foreign trade turnover decreased by 30.3 percent in actual prices and by 20.5 percent in real terms, compared to the same period last year. In addition, imports decreased by 42.8 percent, while export by 4.6 percent.

During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 167 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 155 countries.

Among the European countries, Italy topped the list for importing Azerbaijani goods, while among the CIS countries, Russia accounted for the largest volume of export.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz