By Ayya Lmahamad

Ukraine’s oil refineries transported 11,300 tons of Azerbaijani oil in July, Ukrtransnafta company reported on August 10.

Thus, of the total 170,000 tons of transported crude oil in July, 11,300 were Azerbaijani oil, 116,400 Ukrainian oil and 42,300 American oil.

Azerbaijan exported oil and petroleum products to Ukraine worth $170.8 million in the period between January and June in 2020.

On August 5, Ukrtransnafta started unloading the tanker with Azerbaijani oil sent to Belarus. The vessel delivered over 85,000 tons of Azeri Light oil.

After unloading, the oil was transported through the Odessa- Brody oil pipeline and one of the two branches of the Druzhba trunk pipeline to the Mozyr refinery (Belarus).

It should be noted that, a tanker with Azerbaijani oil, in the amount of 85,000 tons left Supsa on August 2.

SOCAR Trading (a subsidiary of SOCAR) has supplied several batches of oil via the port of Odessa and the Odessa-Brody pipeline to the Mozyr refinery since March.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline in 2011. Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine were resumed in March due to lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

