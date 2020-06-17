By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed coopertaion at a meeting held between Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Ramin Guluzade and the bank representatives, the ministry reported on June 17.

During the online meeting, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for future cooperation between “Aztelekom LLC”, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and the EBRD.

"Aztelekom LLC" is the national communication operator of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Matteo Patrone, EBRD Executive Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Katarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director for the Caucasus, Dino Shiatis, Dirk Werner, Director of ICT, Ivana Fernandes Duarte, Head of the Permanent Representation in Azerbaijan, Banker Asif Mahmudov, leading banker Real Hajiyev, banker Antonia Maier and lawyer Paul Moffa.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is a leading investor in Azerbaijan and has invested about 3.3 billion euros in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, banking, industry and commerce.

The value of the current portfolio of projects supported by the EBRD in Azerbaijan is more than $1.3 billion.

Aztelekom Limited Liability Company of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies was established in August 1992 as a Production Association.

At present, Aztelekom combines 57 local Telecommunication Enterprises (including the Ganja Telecommunications Department), the International Automatic Telephone Station (BATS) and the Technical Junction of Cable Trunks (KMTQ).

National communication operator of Azerbaijan “Aztelekom” LLC provides various communication services to individual and corporate customers, communication operators and other users, and broadband internet service to the whole country except Baku and Nakhchivan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz