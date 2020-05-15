By Trend

Implementation of the concept on improving customs clearance will lead to significant improvements in the customs system itself, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Ismayil Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during an online meeting on the implementation of the concept on improving customs clearance.

The implementation of the concept will create conditions for the complete elimination of contact between citizens and officials, help increase the number of electronic services, allow more flexible and efficient implementation of customs operations, and increase the overall level of service, he said.

The customs authorities are preparing innovative projects based on best practices in order to successfully implement reforms carried out under the leadership of the head of state, Huseynov added.

Huseynov noted that progressive reforms in the customs system initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in recent years have created the conditions for the growth of export potential, transit opportunities of Azerbaijan, further improvement of the business environment, creation of a transparent customs environment, as well as simplification and acceleration of customs procedures.

“According to the new concept, it is planned to create a unified system of accounting and balance for foreign trade, as well as strengthen regulation of customs tariffs and avoid subjective factors in customs valuation. The new concept also envisages a full automation of the decision-making mechanism on processing customs declarations, solving issues related to customs value, in electronic form without visiting the customs authority and the use of other innovations in order to ensure the entrepreneurs are satisfied,” said Huseynov.

Huseynov also noted the necessity for implementation of the new concept as soon as possible, taking into account the proposals and opinions voiced during the discussions on the basis of instructions and recommendations of Chairman of the SCC Safar Mehdiyev.

Deputy Chairmen of the SCC Asgar Abdullayev, Igbal Babayev, Javad Gasimov and heads of committee’s structures, also participated at the meeting held on behalf of Safar Mehdiyev.

The provisions on improving the system of customs representation that reflected in the new document, minimizing the amount of documents required for customs clearance, increasing the range and quality of electronic services were also discussed at the meeting.

