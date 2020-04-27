By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan's EVRASCON (Euro-Asian Construction Corporation) company has won the construction tender in Kiev’s road transportation sector, local media reported on April 27, citing the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine.

As a result of the tender, EVRASCON will oversee the construction of traffic interchanges on the M-05 Kiev-Odessa and M-06 Kiev-Chop roads.

According to the Ukrainian state agency's information, the interchanges will be built on three sites.

The construction of interchanges will ensure the unloading of traffic on these international highways, as well as improving traffic safety in places of transport concentration in Kiev.

Note that Euro-Asian Construction Corporation EVRASCON (formerly “Azerkorpu”) was established in 1968 under the Ministry of Transport Construction of the USSR and began its activity as “Mostootryad-100”.

As a result of privatization in 2001, the company received the status of a joint stock company. In 2013, a rebranding was carried out at Azerkorpu OJSC, which the company changed its name to the Euro-Asian Construction Corporation EVRASCON.

EVRASCON also built traffic interchanges near the Koroglu metro station in Baku in 2007.

