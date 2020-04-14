By Akbar Mammadov

The volume of production of defense products in Azerbaijan grew by 5.5 percent year-on-year in 2019, amounting to $153.9 million, the government told local media on 13 April.

The production in 2018 amounted to $145.8 million.

Thus, the growth in the production of defense products in 2019 amounted to 5.6 percent.

“The share of export operations in 2019 increased by 5.5 percent compared to 2018,” the government said.

Azerbaijan is currently exporting ammunition, modern small arms, UAVs, and armored vehicles of its own production to more than 10 countries.

In 2019, the development work covered 112 topics and nine types of products were recommended for adoption, the preparation for the production of which was completed.

Currently, defense enterprises of the country produce more than 700 items and their components.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz