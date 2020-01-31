By Trend

Gold prices decreased, while silver platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 31, compared to the prices on Jan. 30, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 12.2 manat and amounted to 2,672 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3848 manat and amounted to 30.3328 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.2 manat and amounted to 1,666 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 75.4 manat and amounted to 3,949 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 31, 2020 Jan. 30, 2020 Gold XAU 2,672.1620 2,684.3765 Silver XAG 30.3328 29.9480 Platinum XPT 1,666.0000 1,650.7595 Palladium XPD 3,949.4485 3,873.9600