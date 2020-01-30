By Trend

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan plans to introduce EID (electronic identification) tags for cattle in 2020, Head of agency’s Animal Health Department Galib Abdulaliyev told Trend on Jan. 20.

The goal of identifying cattle is to collect and record information about the type, sex, health status, purpose of breeding, the availability of vaccinations, and the history of diseases of the animal from the moment of its birth.

The collection and accounting of livestock parameters with reference to a specific owner, as well as many other identification methods, are widely used in international livestock practice.

Abdulaliyev noted that the traditional method of identifying animals through tags in Azerbaijan will be used (attaching tags to ears of animals).

Carrying out electronic identification in animal husbandry will make it possible to track the genetic line of animal breeding throughout their lives, purposefully organize breeding work, identify and control food safety risks along the food chain, and also carry out veterinary measures against diseases, Abdulaliyev said.

Identification will facilitate the implementation of veterinary control of animals in accordance with international standards.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz