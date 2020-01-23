By Trend

Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency (AQTA) has submitted a bill on food safety to the country's Cabinet of Ministers in order to identify products that do not meet the standards, AQTA Deputy Chairman Rufat Rustamzade said at a business forum on the current state and prospects of food safety, Trend reports.

According to Rustamzade, the bill will cover all parts of the food industry chain.

The AQTA deputy chairman noted that the agency is awaiting the approval of the bill in 2020 and invited entrepreneurs to adapt their products to established standards.

Baku hosts a business forum on the current state and prospects of food safety on Jan. 23. The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency, Food Safety Agency, Agriculture Ministry, Women Entrepreneurs Fund, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, as well as food industry entrepreneurs.

---

