To date, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has connected 505 companies to the Green Corridor system, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reports from the event Dec. 20.

Mehdiyev said that participants of the Green Corridor system account for 25 percent of total imports, 27 percent of exports and trade turnover worth $8 billion.

The chairman noted that over the past two years, the State Customs Committee has expanded the scope of institutional reforms, as a result of which the total amount of taxes and fees allocated to the state budget of the country increased by 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion).

Mehdiyev added that thanks to the introduction of trade facilitation centers and the “One Inspector - One Vehicle” and “Electronic Turn” projects, the time spent for crossing the border was reduced three times.

The daily throughput capacity of customs checkpoints was also expanded from 250 trucks to 600, and this positively affected the optimization of international trade and transit operations, said the chairman.

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.

