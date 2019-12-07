By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.3 manat ($11.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,499 manat ($1,470).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 25
|
2,485.0175
|
Dec. 2
|
2,481.3030
|
Nov. 26
|
2,473.8740
|
Dec. 3
|
2,483.8190
|
Nov. 27
|
2,480.7335
|
Dec. 4
|
2,514.0025
|
Nov. 28
|
2,475.9480
|
Dec. 5
|
2,508.9535
|
Nov. 29
|
2,479.0930
|
Dec. 6
|
2,508.5285
|
Average weekly
|
2,478.9332
|
Average weekly
|
2,499.3213
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.117 manat (6 cent) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 25
|
28.8357
|
Dec. 2
|
28.7912
|
Nov. 26
|
28.6930
|
Dec. 3
|
28.7251
|
Nov. 27
|
28.9400
|
Dec. 4
|
29.1995
|
Nov. 28
|
28.8759
|
Dec. 5
|
28.6935
|
Nov. 29
|
28.8459
|
Dec. 6
|
28.8395
|
Average weekly
|
28.8381
|
Average weekly
|
28.8498
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.2 manat ($3) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532 manat ($901.3).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 25
|
1,523.9395
|
Dec. 2
|
1,525.8435
|
Nov. 26
|
1,530.8500
|
Dec.3
|
1,527.8665
|
Nov. 27
|
1,536.9615
|
Dec. 4
|
1,549.8560
|
Nov. 28
|
1,519.8680
|
Dec. 5
|
1,530.0765
|
Nov. 29
|
1,523.7610
|
Dec. 6
|
1,527.9940
|
Average weekly
|
1,527.0760
|
Average weekly
|
1,532.3273
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 77.9 manat ($45.8) or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,160 manat ($1,858).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 25
|
3,040.6285
|
Dec. 2
|
3,132.4030
|
Nov. 26
|
3,073.2940
|
Dec. 3
|
3,155.5910
|
Nov. 27
|
3,069.0610
|
Dec. 4
|
3,148.2215
|
Nov. 28
|
3,110.1160
|
Dec. 5
|
3,180.9380
|
Nov. 29
|
3,118.0380
|
Dec. 6
|
3,183.5475
|
Average weekly
|
3,082.2275
|
Average weekly
|
3,160.1402