The rates of 30 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 6 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,430 rials.
|
Foreign currencies
|
Iranian rial
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,196
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
42,441
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,355
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,622
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,212
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
587
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,288
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
27,009
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
38,589
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,367
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,763
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,890
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,855
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
7,311
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
661
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,530
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
28,638
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,705
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,876
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,565
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,331
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
28
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
36,474
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,798
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,993
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
THB
|
138,745
|
100 Thai bahts
|
MYR
|
10,132
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
36,095
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,240
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,430
|
100 Kazakh tenges
|
KZT
|
10,802
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,152
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,988
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
536
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
20,542
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
83,039
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,332
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,925 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,661 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 112,000-115,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.
