By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 72.2 manat ($42.5) or 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,537 manat ($1,492).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 28 2,556.4090 Nov. 4 2,570.1365 Oct. 29 2,536.1280 Nov. 5 2,559.7665 Oct. 30 2,531.7165 Nov. 6 2,525.9535 Oct. 31 2,545.5545 Nov. 7 2,535.4735 Nov. 1 2,568.1050 Nov. 8 2,497.8780 Average weekly 2,547.5826 Average weekly 2,537.8416

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by over 1.8 manat ($1.1) or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 28 30.6315 Nov. 4 30.7965 Oct. 29 30.2878 Nov. 5 30.6561 Oct. 30 30.2524 Nov. 6 29.8721 Oct. 31 30.4691 Nov. 7 29.9718 Nov. 1 30.6850 Nov. 8 28.9124 Average weekly 30.4652 Average weekly 30.0418

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 80 manat ($47) or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at almost 1,581 manat ($929.9).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 28 1,571.8200 Nov. 4 1,620.2275 Oct. 29 1,553.3070 Nov. 5 1,593.7330 Oct. 30 1,566.1250 Nov. 6 1,570.9700 Oct. 31 1,576.6990 Nov. 7 1,579.3340 Nov. 1 1,583.8050 Nov. 8 1,540.2000 Average weekly 1,570.3512 Average weekly 1,580.8929

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 28.9 manat ($17) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,048 manat ($1,793.2).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 28 3,020.9850 Nov. 4 3,084.6415 Oct. 29 3,060.4335 Nov. 5 3,032.0605 Oct. 30 3,038.4100 Nov. 6 3,016.0040 Oct. 31 3,087.9565 Nov. 7 3,054.0670 Nov. 1 3,055.9370 Nov. 8 3,056.2600 Average weekly 3,052.7444 Average weekly 3,048.6066

