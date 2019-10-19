By Trend

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the development of energy resources, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 18.

“It is worth noting that China and Azerbaijan have great potential for cooperation in areas such as economic and trade investments, energy, interconnectivity, agriculture, etc.,” the ambassador said. “In the future, China is ready to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of exploration and development of energy resources, construction of infrastructure for communication, network and information technologies and agricultural exports, and hopefully, Azerbaijani government will provide Chinese companies with more profitable conditions for investments in Azerbaijan.”

Speaking about cooperation in the tourism sector, Guo Min noted that according to statistics from Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan from January through August 2019 reached 20,000.

“The number of Chinese tourists visiting the Old City (Icheri Sheher), the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, mud volcanoes, the Ateshgah fire-worshipping temple and Azerbaijan’s other historical monuments has increased significantly,” the diplomat said.

