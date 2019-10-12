By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 30 1.7 Oct. 7 1.7 Oct. 1 1.7 Oct. 8 1.7 Oct. 2 1.7 Oct. 9 1.7 Oct. 3 1.7 Oct. 10 1.7 Oct. 4 1.7 Oct. 11 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.006 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8673 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 30 1.8592 Oct. 7 1.8666 Oct. 1 1.8515 Oct. 8 1.8660 Oct. 2 1.8587 Oct. 9 1.8636 Oct. 3 1.8629 Oct. 10 1.8677 Oct. 4 1.8651 Oct. 11 1.8726 Average weekly 1.8595 Average weekly 1.8673

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 30 0.0263 Oct. 7 0.0263 Oct. 1 0.0262 Oct. 8 0.0262 Oct. 2 0.0260 Oct. 9 0.0261 Oct. 3 0.0260 Oct. 10 0.0262 Oct. 4 0.0262 Oct. 11 0.0264 Average weekly 0.0209 Average weekly 0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0069 manats or 2.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2921 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 30 0.3000 Oct. 7 0.2977 Oct. 1 0.3009 Oct. 8 0.2911 Oct. 2 0.2974 Oct. 9 0.2912 Oct. 3 0.2979 Oct. 10 0.2896 Oct. 4 0.2986 Oct. 11 0.2908 Average weekly 0.2990 Average weekly 0.2921

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz