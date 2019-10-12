By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 30
|
1.7
|
Oct. 7
|
1.7
|
Oct. 1
|
1.7
|
Oct. 8
|
1.7
|
Oct. 2
|
1.7
|
Oct. 9
|
1.7
|
Oct. 3
|
1.7
|
Oct. 10
|
1.7
|
Oct. 4
|
1.7
|
Oct. 11
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.006 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8673 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 30
|
1.8592
|
Oct. 7
|
1.8666
|
Oct. 1
|
1.8515
|
Oct. 8
|
1.8660
|
Oct. 2
|
1.8587
|
Oct. 9
|
1.8636
|
Oct. 3
|
1.8629
|
Oct. 10
|
1.8677
|
Oct. 4
|
1.8651
|
Oct. 11
|
1.8726
|
Average weekly
|
1.8595
|
Average weekly
|
1.8673
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 30
|
0.0263
|
Oct. 7
|
0.0263
|
Oct. 1
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 8
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 2
|
0.0260
|
Oct. 9
|
0.0261
|
Oct. 3
|
0.0260
|
Oct. 10
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 4
|
0.0262
|
Oct. 11
|
0.0264
|
Average weekly
|
0.0209
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0069 manats or 2.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2921 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 30
|
0.3000
|
Oct. 7
|
0.2977
|
Oct. 1
|
0.3009
|
Oct. 8
|
0.2911
|
Oct. 2
|
0.2974
|
Oct. 9
|
0.2912
|
Oct. 3
|
0.2979
|
Oct. 10
|
0.2896
|
Oct. 4
|
0.2986
|
Oct. 11
|
0.2908
|
Average weekly
|
0.2990
|
Average weekly
|
0.2921
---
