By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has been taking a number of measures to develop innovations strategy in the country.

Upon the president’s relevant instructions innovation strategy is being developed with the involvement of reputable international consultants. Thus, the country has established cooperation with the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum and the Innovation Agency has started functioning as part of the process to develop innovations strategy.

EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com portal and other incubation and acceleration centers support innovative startups.

"Generally, the development of the innovation ecosystem helps strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the World Investment Report. Relevant activities are also planned to be carried out within a framework of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings," Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said during the discussions about Azerbaijan’s position in Global Innovation Index 2019.

Speaking at the event, the head of Azexport portal, Zaur Gardashov touched upon Azerbaijan’s position in the Global Innovation Index 2019, noting that Azerbaijan has great potential for progress compared to other countries. This is particularly due to infrastructure and investment environment created in the country in recent years.

Note that the Global Innovation Index is being prepared by Cornell University, located in Ithaca, New York, USA, and the World Intellectual Property Organization-WIPO. This ranking, covering 129 countries, is based on 80 indicators.

