Azerbaijan and Turkey continue expanding cooperation.

The two countries are discussing mutual recognition of e-signatures, a source within the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has reported.

A delegation led by Elnar Hasanov of Azerbaijan's Information Computing Center under the Ministry discussed technical issues and mechanisms of mutual recognition of e-signatures during their visit to Turkey.

The Azerbaijani delegation held meetings in the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Mutual recognition of the e-signature system between the countries will enable signing and sending of all the customs documents electronically. This will allow reducing queues at checkpoints, eliminate falsification risks and minimize contact between officials and citizens.

The delegation also took part in the international block chain conference in Istanbul. The theme of the conference was “Digital identity”. Participants discussed the use of E-ID in block chain technology and talked about how this technology can change people's lives, its impact on the process of economy's digitalization.

Currently, negotiations are underway for the recognition of national e-signature in EU countries. Moreover, the activation of e-signature certificates in new identity cards in Azerbaijan is expected in the near future.

E-signature simplifies the access of citizens to the electronic services of state institutions, which are available on the "Electronic Government" portal (e-gov.az).

The "Electronic Government" provides information and e-services to all citizens, legal entities and individuals, foreign citizens and stateless persons living in the territory of Azerbaijan through state-of-the-art information technologies.

The e-government portal is a key tool for supporting work with citizens and enterprises in the public and private sectors. It aims to reduce the number of documents requested from citizens, as different bodies interact with each other electronically.

Launched in 2013, the portal currently offers about 450 e-services of 45 government agencies. Over one million citizens are active users of e-services of the state agencies.

A letter of intent was signed between the Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) and Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in June 2019.

The document plays an important role in the provision of public services, as well as in the field of e-government.

The formation of e-government in Azerbaijan is based on the international practice. Legal framework for its activity was established by the decrees “On approval of State Program (E-Azerbaijan) for the development of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan in 2010-2012”, and “On approval of some measures for provision of electronic services by government agencies” dated May 23, 2011.

Moreover, the decree dated March 14, 2018, provides measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government.

According to the decree, ASAN Service was charged with the implementation and regulation of the state policy on e-government to improve the management system in this area, strengthen state control and improve the efficiency of the conducted work.

